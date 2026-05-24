Washington: A gunman who opened fire near the White House Saturday evening was shot dead by Secret Service officers after an exchange of gunfire close to the executive complex, officials said.

A bystander was also struck during the shooting, while President Donald Trump was inside the White House and was not injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 pm. near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the White House grounds and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

In a statement, Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said: “Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.”

The Secret Service said its officers “returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

“During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire,” the statement said. “No injuries were sustained by officers.”

Officials did not identify the suspect or disclose a possible motive. The condition of the bystander was not immediately released by the Secret Service, though CNN reported the person was in critical condition.

The agency said Trump was inside the White House at the time of the shooting. “The President was in the White House during the incident; no protectees or operations were impacted,” the statement added.

The White House complex was briefly locked down as armed Secret Service personnel moved across the North Lawn and security teams rushed journalists and staff into the press briefing room.

CNN reported that members of the press corps were told to shelter in place as agents shouted “get down” and warned of “shots fired.”

Journalists near the White House described hearing repeated gunfire. Allison Robbert, a photographer for The New York Times, said about “20 to 30 gunshots” could be heard from outside the press room area.

“Journalists heard it from outside the press room and were ushered inside by Secret Service,” she said in a text message.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang also described the chaotic moments after the shooting began.

“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots,” Wang wrote on X. “It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room, where we are holding now.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau was assisting in the investigation.

“The FBI is also on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able,” Patel wrote on X.

The Secret Service said the incident remained under investigation and additional information would be released later. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Metropolitan Police Department and National Guard personnel, responded to the area as roads around the White House were sealed for several hours.

The shooting came less than a month after another gunfire incident disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, where journalists, lawmakers and senior administration officials had gathered.