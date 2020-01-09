Bhubaneswar: The tiger population at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here increased to 27 after the white tigress Sneha gave birth to two cubs Thursday. The tigress gave birth to the first cub at around 3:38 am and later delivered another baby at 5:44 am.

The entire process was monitored through CCTV cameras, the official said. The cubs and the mother are stated to be in good health and being monitored through CCTV surveillance.

Notably, Sneha mated with zoo-born tiger Saif nearly 105 days ago. Saif was brought from Hyderabad zoo under the animal exchange programme for bloodline change.

There are 13 normal colour tigers (5 male and 8 female), eight white tigers (three male and five female), four melanistic tigers (all male) and two cubs at NZP.

PNN