Hatadihi: Ambe-Karagola village under Hatadihi tehsil in Keonjhar is still tense over dispute on sand mining from Baitarani. It was reported that people are leaving the village fearing police action.

Local people vandalised three police vans January 28 when sand was being extracted in the presence of Nandipada police and tehsil officials, sources said.

Police were accused of abusing people agitating over sand mining.

Following the incident, police registered a case against 116 people under various sections of the IPC. Meanwhile, police arrested five persons.

Fearing police action and arrest, many people in the village have gone into hiding.

Notably, Baitarani riverbed has been leased out for sand mining. The situation flared up after some unknown miscreants ransacked two police vehicles.

IIC of Nandipada police station, Paresh Mohanty said that action is being taken against the villagers as per law.