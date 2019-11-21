Wedding night is that one special night which everyone awaits in his/her life. The groom is given milk to drink on the first night especially milk of almond saffron.

If you are from a Hindu family, then you have seen people around you following this tradition. This is because they belief that it is a sacred tradition.

Though the Indian weddings today are changing rapidly, the traditional approach is still maintained in most of the Indian families.

According to scientific reason, milk and almonds provides protein which is needed for making hormones (testosterone and oestrogen) and these two hormones means better sexual experience.

Milk, saffron and crushed almonds are a powerful combination which gives instant energy to our body.

It is not a bad thing to follow this tradition and it is also true to an extent. According to Ayurveda, there are some elements in the milk that inspire the reproductive cells. Due to these ingredients, milk is considered as an aphrodisiac drink and given to the bride to drink on the occasion of the honeymoon.

PNN/Agencies