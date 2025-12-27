Lathor: A woman was killed and two others seriously injured after a herd of wild elephants went on a rampage at Hatipada under Chakapada village in Bolangir district Thursday night.

The deceased has been identifi ed as Phulmati Nag, 45, and the injured as Khud Hati, an elderly woman, and Gautam Nag, a young man.

The injured were initially taken to the Khaprakhol Community Health Centre and later shifted to Patnagarh hospital after receiving first aid, doctors said.

According to forest officials, a herd of 29 elephants moved from the Turekela area earlier this week and have been staying in the Bender forest under Lathor range.

The elephants entered Hatipada village Thursday night, damaged houses and fed on paddy crops.

While the animals were vandalising Khud Hati’s house, they knocked down the wall, which collapsed on Khud Hati, her daughter Phulmati and son-in-law Gautam.

Phulmati died on the spot. The body was sent to Khaprakhol Community Health Centre for post-mortem Friday morning and later handed over to the family.

As Dhanu Jatra festivities were underway in Lathor village, the Forest department blocked the forest road at night to prevent public movement through the elephant corridor.

However, a few youths forcibly entered the restricted route on motorcycles Thursday night and came face to face with the elephant herd.

They abandoned their motorcycles and fled into the forest in the dark, narrowly escaping. Two motorcycles were recovered Friday morning.

Several houses and tube wells were damaged in Chakapada and nearby Khairapada villages, leaving residents in panic.

Kantabanji ranger Siddhanta Kumar Sahu said a report would be submitted to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim’s family, with efforts to release an initial instalment soon.

Forest personnel remain on round-the-clock alert to ensure public safety.