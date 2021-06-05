With the climate change and increase in global temperature, forest fires have now become regular phenomena in Odisha. The recent wildfire in Similipal biosphere and some other forest ranges has not only worried the environmentalists but also turned to be an eye-opener for the policy planners.

Most of these forest fires are reported to be “man-made” as people inhabiting the forests or in their periphery often set the jungles on fire to further their petty interests.

There are instances of people setting the jungles on fire to make their mahula flower (a forest produce) collection easier or to grow grass on the cleared land for their domestic animals.

In other case, people burnt torches while traversing through the jungles at night and left the burning objects in the forests that set the forest floor on fire.

The recent incidents of forest fire forced the state to form a Task Force to monitor such devastating infernos in the jungle in coordination with the Forest Survey of India.

As per data provided by the state Forest and Environment Minister BK Arukha during the last session of Assembly, over 1,12,000 incidents of forest fire were reported from across the state during past 10 years. At least 23,000 forest fire incidents were reported in Odisha since January this year, damaging about 150 sqkm of forest cover.

During 2010-11 to 2020-21, the government spent Rs 184.75 crore to contain and counter forest fires. The amount includes Rs 139.03 crore from CAMPA, Rs 45.02 crore from state plan and Rs 68.413 lakh from non-plan allocations.

Asked, environmentalist Ranjan Panda said that the government should first involve the local community, especially those who are likely to indulge in forests fire, in management of forests. Awareness among the locals, especially among the forest dwellers, should be created at least during the summer, he said. Some kind incentive or financial assistance can be given to the people collecting mahula flower, who are reportedly involved in such incidents, suggested Panda.

Biswa Bhushan Mohapatra, OP