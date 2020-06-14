Mumbai: Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actor’s official team issued a statement urging fans to remember him for his life and work, and appealing everyone to respect his “privacy at this moment of grief”.

Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed his grief. Taking to his twitter handle, SRK wrote, “He loved me so much… I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad… and so shocking!!”

It is a known fact that Sushant Singh Rajput was a big fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. In an interview, the Chhichhore star had opened up on his entry into films because of his love for King Khan.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” his team said in a statement while officially confirming the news of his death.

On Sunday, it was reported that Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence by his domestic help, who alerted the police. The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with “Pavitra Rishta”, he transitioned to the big screen with film “Kai Po Chhe”. He went on to do projects including “Shuddh Desi Romance”, the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichhore”, among several others.

Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput’s death.