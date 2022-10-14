Samastipur (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared Friday that he will not realign with the BJP as long as he is alive. Nitish Kumar accused the former ally of using investigating agencies for targetting political opponents like RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Nitish made the observations addressing a function in this north Bihar district, where he inaugurated a government engineering college. Nitish charged the current BJP leadership with arrogance and wistfully recalled the era of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

“They lodged a case against Lalu ji, which caused me to severe my ties with him. Nothing came of it. And now when we are together again, they are lodging fresh cases. You can figure out the style of functioning of these people,” Nitish told the gathering, without mentioning BJP by name.

Prasad was named in an IRCTC land for hotels scam a few years ago in which his son Tejashwi Yadav, then serving his first tenure as Deputy CM, was also named an accused. This had unsettled Nitish, who sets much store on his reputation for personal probity, and led to his return to the NDA.

The RJD president and his family members were recently charge-sheeted in another land for jobs scam, pertaining to Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister in the UPA-1 government.

“So different were the leaders of the same party of the past like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in whose cabinet I had the privilege to work, and LK Advani who was then the Deputy PM. I have fond memories of Murli Manohar Joshi too who honoured my request to upgrade my alma mater, the Bihar Engineering College, as a National Institute of Technology,” Kumar pointed out.

“In contrast, those currently at the helm of affairs listen to nobody. They have scant respect for any person and his or her concerns. I want to assert that I will not go back to them as long as I am alive,” said the JD(U) leader, who had dumped the BJP two months ago over accusations of attempts to split his party.

Nitish was also referred to the multi-party ‘Mahagathbandhan’ he has joined, which includes RJD, Congress and three Left parties. “We are all socialists by conviction. We will remain together and work for the progress of the nation,” asserted Nitish.

After snapping ties with the BJP, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar has become a strong votary of ‘opposition unity’ and claims that it would ensure the defeat of the BJP, which at present appears formidable.