Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday announced a one-year extension with beverage company Pepsi as the principal partner of the mens cricket team for all three formats.

The partnership will run initially until June 30, 2021, during which period Pakistan will take on England in the upcoming Test and T20I series from August 5 and are then scheduled to feature in the T20 World Cup, home series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, and away series against South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s first mobile financial services platform, Easy Paisa, will be the associate partner of the Pakistan team for the upcoming tour of England, stated PCB in a media release.

PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid said, “Despite working with a backdrop of a challenging economic climate, I am delighted that we have reached an acceptable agreement with Pepsi to continue as a principal partner for, at least, the next 12 months.

“Pepsi has been our valued partner since the 1990s, during which period we have shared great on-field memories and we look forward to that continuing over the next 12-months.

“This extension of the partnership not only reflects our relationship and understanding with Pepsi, but also indicates the value that they place on the profile and visibility that sponsoring the Pakistan men’s national cricket team brings,” he added.

Director – Marketing & Franchise, PepsiCo Pakistan, Saad Munawar Khan: “We are proud to continue our much cherished journey with Pakistan cricket as the principal partner of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team.

“Pepsi, Pakistan cricket and our passionate supporters are all part of one family and we are very excited to see our champion cricketers taking the field and making us proud with stellar performances,” he added.

The Pakistan team will also be having the logo of Shahid Afridi Foundation on their playing kits during their upcoming assignment in England.

The opening Test between England and Pakistan is scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, from August 5-9, which will be followed by back to back Tests at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from August 13-17 and August 21-25.

The action will then return to Manchester as the Old Trafford will be the venue for three T20Is, which will be played on August 28, 30 and September 1.

