New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said Sunday that he was highly perturbed by the AIIMS’ medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI. Vikas Singh said he would request the probe agency’s chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case. Sushant’s lawyer in fact questioned how could AIIMS medical board rule out murder in case of the actor’s death.

“Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI director to constitute a fresh forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such a shoddy post-mortem done by the Cooper hospital (in Mumbai). The time of death is also not mentioned in the post-mortem report,” Singh tweeted.

The AIIMS’ medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant. It is ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’, the premier institute’s forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said Saturday.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team dismissed the claims of ‘poisoning and strangling’. Dr Gupta said the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera.

“It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to CBI,” Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.

“There was no injury on the body other than that of hanging. Also, there was no mark of struggle and scuffle. The ligature mark on the neck was consistent with hanging,” he added.

Sushant was found dead June 14 in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.