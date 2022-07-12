New Delhi: The BJP Tuesday attacked the Trinamool Congress for not taking action against its MP Mahua Moitra for her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali, and asked whether the party would suspend her.

The BJP also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s silence over Moitra’s comment has angered Hindu Bengalis, both in and outside the state.

Sharing a video, West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, “Y’day, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s LoP in West Bengal led a massive march in Krishnanagar, constituency represented by TMC MP, whose obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee’s silence on it, has angered Hindu Bengalis, both in and outside WB. When will TMC suspend Moitra?”

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Goddess Kali during his speech on the birth centenary celebration of Swami Atmasthananda on Sunday.

Referring to Prime Minister’s speech Malviya had tweeted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kali being the centre of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kali, and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kali.”

“Smarting under public rebuke from Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP is using repeat defiance on the issue of Maa Kali to humiliate her, diminish her stature as a leader, knowing fully well that she wouldn’t be able to act against her, for fear of angering her Muslim vote bank,” Malviya had said.

While responding to a question on a controversial film poster showing a woman decked as Goddess Kaali smoking, Moitra said that “for her Goddess Kaali is a meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess”.