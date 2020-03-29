London: The UK’s Prince Harry and his wife Kate Middleton have given their support to a campaign to protect people’s mental health during the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a media report said Sunday.

The campaign launched by the Public Health England (PHE) encourages people to keep in contact with family and friends by phone or social media and stick to a regular routine and sleeping pattern during this time of crisis, the BBC said in the report.

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: “The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone.

“We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

Mental health charities were also being given an extra 5 million pounds in funding by the government to help expand their services. The PHE guidance also suggests taking up a new hobby or setting goals to combat anxiety and low mood while staying at home and following advice on social distancing or self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Mental Health Minister Nadine Dorries, who was herself diagnosed with the novel coronavirus earlier this month, said when she discovered she had the virus she “felt anxious and scared”.

“For those who already suffer with anxiety or other mental health issues this may present new and difficult challenges,” the BBC quoted the Minister as saying.

The UK has so far reported 17,312 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,019 deaths.