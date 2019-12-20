Bhubaneswar: Like the Indian cricketers the visiting West Indian boys also made the most of their off-day with some visiting a city mall Friday. While most of the Caribbean players decided to confine themselves in their hotel rooms, West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder and opener Sunil Ambris along with some officials spent time at the mall shopping for themselves and their loved ones.

Jason’s surprise visit

The former West Indies ODI and T20 captain took all the salespersons and other customers by surprise when he arrived first straightaway at a private cosmetic shop. He took a perfume for himself. “Jason is a really good man. I asked for a selfie but he declined reasoning that everyone will be mobbing him after he takes one. But he later came back and clicked some pictures with all our staff and he was so well behaved,” said Jecinta Singh, the saleswoman. Jason then went to buy a Casio Sheen ladies wristwatch for his friend which cost him around seven thousand rupees.

Ambris

While Holder kept himself busy buying gifts for his friend and looking out other things, Sunil and other support staff came a bit late. Sunil bought himself a red baggage trolley and left soon.