Baliguda: Winter has made its chilling presence felt at Baliguda area of Kandhamal district with the mercury dipping below 11 degrees Celsius.

Cold accompanied by fog has affected the normal life here. A dense fog cover could be seen engulfing the area till 10:00am Friday.

District administration has asked elderly people and patients to remain indoors till midday.

At night, a thick layer of fog caused severe issues for commuters with visibility dropping to nearly 20 metres. People on motor vehicles had a harrowing time navigating through the dense fog. This has led to delays in arrivals of night buses.

Local residents said the roads bore a deserted look after 8:00pm Thursday with people preferring to remain inside unless they had to attend to an emergency. Dewdrops could be seen falling at night.

Going by historical records, Para is expected to drop further in the days to come, locals claimed.

PNN