Winter is coming and all one wants for the season is the warmth of love in any form. This season let’s welcome the chilled evening with some steaming hot F&B options to relish with loved ones straight in the cozy blankets without caring to cook or stepping out.

From a cup of piping hot coffee to delicious momos straight out of the steamer, winters do call for some comfort food as a companion for chilled work days, Christmas movie night, and bonfire on New Years’ eve. Hence, IANSlife collates some interesting options to try out that will be perfect companions this winter:

Bao Buns by Prasuma: The soft and delicious stuffed buns are filled with a sweet or savory filling. Consumers can enjoy 6 delicious variants including the authentic Bao filling of BBQ Chicken or Char-Siu as well as variants designed for the Indian palette including Butter Chicken, Chicken Keema, Veg Pizza, Spicy Veg, and Chocolate Crunch – there’s a Bao Bun for every mood! An on-the-go delicacy, dumpling lovers can steam, microwave or pan fry the Bao Buns and enjoy a healthy snack that’s preservative-free, in just minutes. The variants start at Rs 89 only.

Parmesan Grana Padano Block Cheese at Meatigo.com: A rich, nutty & mature hard cheese with a tangy flavour that is a perfect ingredient to add to your favourite snacks/dishes as the weather turns colder. This fresh and chilled imported cheese is vacuum packed and sealed which comes with temperature control delivery. Grana Padano is one of the popular hard cheeses that is considered best during winter due to its low water content and strong taste and aroma.

Dark Chocolate Coffee by Rage: This is a perfect blend to make your coffee taste just like your favourite cup of tea with a twist of late! This is a go-to option for people who want to go a little extra with their coffee and feel the caffeine kick too during this winter. Enjoy instant deliciousness with every sip without bitterness and acid influx.

Momos by Prasuma: Using a timeless century-old recipe closely guarded by the Prasuma family for generations, Prasumas’ ready-to-eat Momos are an improved modern reinterpretation of the Original Himalayan Momos. Made with premium ingredients and no preservatives, and crafted Himalayan-style with thin wrappers that allow for the perfect balance of flavors, these bite-sized treats are full of flavour and easy to prepare.

Tomato Soup by Knorr India: The classic tomato soup has gone desi with a dash of Indian spices. Thick and hearty, Knorr’s Classic Thick Tomato Soup pairs perfectly with a grilled cheese sandwich or freshly fried croutons. For a creamy texture, add 1/4 cup of milk to your tomato soup. Make this thick tomato soup in minutes on a gloomy winter day and enjoy!

IANSlife