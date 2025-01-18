New Delhi: Wipro is expected to employ up to 10,000 freshers in the next fiscal year 2025 (FY25).

According to Wipro chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil, the software major has revealed that it is planning to hire around 12,000 freshers during this fiscal (FY26) financial year.

Govil said, that during the third quarter, which covers the months of October to December, 7,000 recruits have been onboarded by the company, with an additional 2,500 to 3,000 recruits expected to join in Q4 2025 (FY25).

In light of the increasing number of members leaving, Govil is urging for a more conscientious but cautious recruitment strategy that is keeping the IT services company on its toes as the leadership tries new ways to refill and retain its associates.

Stabilisation of its hiring with a high level of screening and accountability is important if Wipro is to increase its utilization rates protecting margins.

In its Q3 FY25 result, Wipro reported a headcount of 232,732 employees (net deduction of 1,157) as of December 31, 2024, with a net utilisation of 83.5 per cent.

The IT software major reported a 4.5 per cent sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,354 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year compared to the preceding quarter. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company expects revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,602 million to $2,655 million.

According to Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, of Wipro, in a seasonally weak quarter, “our strong in-quarter execution helped us deliver above the top end of our revenue guidance”.

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said that the company expanded margins for a fourth consecutive quarter, “enabling us to achieve our previously stated target margin of 17.5 per cent.”

“We are pleased to share that the board has approved our revised capital allocation policy that increases the committed payout percentage to 70 per cent or above in a block of 3 years. In addition, the board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share,” said Iyer.

