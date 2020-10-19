Bhubaneswar: It is good signs in Odisha’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus. The number of recoveries is increasing on a daily basis while the infection rate is also dipping. The state reported Monday a total of 2,738 new cases of COVID-19 recoveries. All the patients who tested negative have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department said in a series of tweets.

It should be stated here that Sunday 2,610 COVID-19 patients had recovered in Odisha. The number of new infections also fell below the 2,000-mark after a long time with 1,982 fresh positive cases reported Monday.

The maximum number of recoveries (399) was reported from Khurda district. Other districts which reported more than 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours are Cuttack (189), Angul (174), Sundargarh (154), Balasore (114), Mayurbhanj (110), Puri (109), Sambalpur (107), Kalahandi (101) and Bargarh (100).

Other districts that registered large number of recoveries are Jajpur and Kendrapara (95 each), Jagatsinghpur (89), Jharsuguda (88), Bolangir (86), Koraput (85), Malkangiri (69), Keonjhar (65), Nabarangpur and Sonepur (63 each), Bhadrak (59), Nuapada (46), Kandhamal (43), Dhenkanal and Nayagarh (40 each), Boudh (24), Raygada (20), Ganjam (18), Deogarh (17) and Gajapati (six).

The state pool also reported 70 new recoveries. With the new number of recoveries, the number of recovered persons in Odisha has gone up to 2,49575, the H&FW Department said in another tweet.

So far 2,70,346 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha. With the new recoveries the number of active cases in the state has gone down below the 20,000 mark. Currently the number of active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment stands at 19,296.