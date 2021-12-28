Thiruvananthapuram: Out of power at the Centre since 2014 and in Kerala since 2016, the Congress’s state unit on Tuesday, the party’s 137th anniversary, launched the “Rs 137 challenge” to fill up its empty coffers.

With the state unit failing to buck the trend in 2021 and having to remain contented with sitting another five years in the opposition, state party funds, the vital cog in keeping the party’s flag flying high in organising programmes, has shrunk rapidly.

Even though it has its own party organ and a TV channel here, the Congress has always been having a hand to mouth existence and its employees rarely get paid on time. Now, the new state party leadership is going full out to remedy this deficiency through the challenge that was launched by state Congress President K. Sudhakaran here.

This event was held in the state party headquarters, along with the anniversary celebrations, when former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala handed over his Rs 137 contribution.

The party, according to Sudhakaran, has made elaborate arrangements for all its well- wishers to send in their contribution of Rs 137 (minimum) and the party will be more happy, if people contribute more.

Special bank accounts have been opened besides with digital payment facilities are also there for people across the globe to chip in.

Sudhakaran said they have gone for the digital mode to ensure transparency and accountability.

