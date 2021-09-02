Jaipur: With just 81 active Covid cases, Rajasthan Thursday became the least active state in the country.

Expressing pleasure over the development, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “It is a matter of great happiness that in the last one month, no one has died due to Covid in the state.”

However, he urged people to remain cautious.

“If there is a slight carelessness, Covid cases can increase again. Therefore, it is very important to follow the Covid protocol such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing etc,” he urged.

“So far, more than 4.55 crore vaccines have been administered to people of the state, (including 1.10 crore people being administered two doses),” Gehlot added.

Everyone must get vaccinated on time, he appealed.