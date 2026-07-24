New Delhi: With the Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University warning students to “stay away” from Jantar Mantar protests, former education minister Kapil Sibal Friday slammed the vice chancellors of the two universities and warned that if these “threatening” social media posts were not withdrawn, it may invite legal action.

Sibal, who is also an Independent Rajya Sabha MP and a senior advocate, expressed support for those students who want to visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and assured them that if they act with non-violence, he would protect them against misuse of power by any vice chancellor or any other such authority.

Sibal said he was surprised and pained to see the posts by the two universities.

“I am surprised at what the VCs of the high-level institutions in our country are doingâ€¦I have seen a tweet regarding JNU …Tell us which Supreme Court direction it is where they say that you cannot go to Jantar Mantar; It means that you, Vice Chancellor, will tell your staff, community, lecturers, students that you should responsibly do your work, do not go to Jantar Mantar, do not tweet, do not go on social media, do not put your opinion before the public, do not take sides,” Sibal said.

“What do you want, that our students should become government employees? Should our academicians also become government employees? If you have become government employees, then everyone should also become government employees? So citizens of India also become government employees, then why do we talk about democracy,” Sibal said at the press conference.

Sibal said he wants to tell the students that they should not do anything that invites action, follow ‘ahimsa’, and if then someone wants to misuse authority against them, he would protect the students against action, including from the VCs.

“I want to tell the vice chancellors withdraw these tweets otherwise we will take action against you…We may also go to court over who gave you this directive to put out such tweets,” he said.

While Professor Yogesh Singh is the current Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi University, Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is the JNU VC.

Sibal also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of fast-track courts to deal with paper leaks.

He said at least three persons have been injured because of pellets fired by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and asked what action will the fast-track courts take.

“Fast-track court is not going to investigate the matter. The investigation has to be done by an authority which is charged with the responsibility of investigating. That can’t be fast-tracked,” he said.

His remarks came after the Delhi University posted on Thursday night, “Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action.”

Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities, the university said.

“Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation,” it said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday said all stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety.

“In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct,” the varsity said in a post on X.

“You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship,” it added.

Students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have been protesting in the heart of Delhi since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.