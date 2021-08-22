Jajpur: Police Sunday arrested a woman who allegedly hacked her father-in-law to death at Ranapal village under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district August 16 night and had been absconding.

The accused woman has been identified as Rupa Hati.

Notably, Rupa, her husband and her father-in-law were working on a farmland August 16. The couple had a quarrel there over some issues. She also picked up a quarrel with her father-in-law Pabana Hati.

In the evening, Rupa asked her husband to drop her at her parents’ house. The couple engaged in a verbal duel after he refused.

Oblivious to the latest development, Pabana was playing the ‘mrindanga’ sitting on the balcony of their house. Rupa vented her anger on her father-in-law. She came with an axe and attacked him multiple times on his neck, leading to his death. After committing the crime, she fled from the village to evade arrest.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested her from an undisclosed location in Dhenkanal district. After interrogation, she will be produced in a court, it was learnt.

