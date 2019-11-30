Chhatarpur: A hardcore criminal, wanted in 16 criminal cases was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, thanks to the trap of marriage by a brave woman cop. The dreaded criminal was on the run for the past one year.

Balkishan Chaubey, who was a resident of Bijouri village of Mahoba district of UP, was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head. Chaubey had killed a man in Nowgaon area of MP in August this year. “The MP Police were trying to nab him but every time he succeeded in dodging us,” said SS Baghel, sub-divisional of police, Chhatarpur.

The police came to know that he was looking for a woman to marry. Police laid a trap and asked a woman police personnel to contact him through mobile.

“Police arranged a SIM card of New Delhi circle in the name of a woman labourer from Bundelkhand, who is presently living in New Delhi. The woman sub-inspector called Chaubey and said she was mistakenly dialled his number. Chaubey asked his whereabouts and later he checked the credentials of the number. Chaubey called her back and they started talking to each other. After a week, the woman proposed marriage to him,” said Tilak Singh, superintendent of police, Chhatarpur.

They decided to meet in a temple of Bijouri village for Roka ceremony Thursday.

“The woman sub-inspector reached there with other police personnel in civil dress. When Chaubey reached the temple, police arrested him Thursday,” said Singh.

Chaubey was produced before the court Friday and sent to jail after his bail plea was rejected.