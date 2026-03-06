Joda: A woman was allegedly gangraped by two persons on the pretext of dropping her and children at home in Bileipada area under Joda police limits in Keonjhar district during the recently concluded Maghe festival. The matter came to the fore after police arrested two persons in this connection Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as Sukalal Munda of Bileipada and Basudev Gagrai of Sialjoda area, Barbil SDPO Debendra Nath Pingua said at a presser held here Tuesday. Police said that the survivor visited the Maghe festival at Bhagalpur village in Bileipada under Joda police limits with her children February 20.

Around 9pm, Basudev offered to drop her home and took the woman and her children on a motorcycle. He stopped near a Mahua tree by the road in Gobardhanpur village, where he allegedly raped her. Later, Sukalal also arrived at the spot and raped the woman. The suspects threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. Fearing for her life, the woman returned home and remained silent.

A few days later, the victim’s husband noticed some injury marks on her cheek and questioned her repeatedly about the injury. She then narrated her ordeal. The survivor and her husband filed a written complaint at the Joda police station March 3. Based on the complaint, police registered a case (78/26) and arrested the suspects. Later, the accused persons were produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody, the SDPO added.