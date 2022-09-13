Bhawanipatna: Displaying her large-heartedness, a woman got her husband married off to a transgender at Dhurkuti village under Narla block of Kalahandi district after learning about her husband Fakir Nihal’s affair with transgender Sangita, a resident of Debapur. The incident has created a buzz in the western Odisha town and the woman has garnered kudos for her move. Interestingly, the couple was married for five years and has a child together. Sources said, the marriage took place in the presence of their relatives at Bahuchori Mata temple at Narla Sunday.

“I am happy if my husband is happy with Sangita. I want to see my husband happy,” said Fakir’s wife. According to the report, Fakir Nihal was married for five years. However, he had secretly developed a relationship with the transgender Sangita. After learning about the affair, Fakir’s wife decided to get them married. After convincing family members, she approached Sangita and other transgenders to share her thoughts. Later, she brought Sangita to her home and got her married to her husband in the presence of the members of the transgender community. Sangita was happy that the family members of Fakir had recognised the marriage. President of Kinnar Sangh Kamini Kinnar extended all help for the marriage. “I’m happy now. We will live together in the family,” said transgender Sangita after the marriage.