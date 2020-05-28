Jharsuguda: Tension ran high for some time at the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH) here Thursday after a woman delivered a stillborn baby. Family members said the baby had died due to medical negligence.

Tapaswini, wife of Durlab Tandia of Renkuli village under Lakhanpur block went into labour pain Wednesday morning. Family members immediately rushed her to the DHH and got her admitted at 7.30am. Tapaswini’s family members alleged that doctors and nurses present then did not take care of the patient properly.

The pain became unbearable Thursday. Tapaswini’s family members pleaded with doctors and nurses to look into the matter. However, according to them, the doctors did not heed to their requests. She was taken to the operation theatre around 11.00am. A few minutes later her family members were informed that she had delivered a stillborn baby.

“The baby could have been saved had the doctors treated Tapaswini properly,” alleged the aggrieved family.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Jagdish Chandra Barik said he has ordered an inquiry into the allegation. He assured stringent action will be taken against those who are found guilty.

PNN