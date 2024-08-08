Keonjhar: A woman and her minor grandson sustained critical injuries after an elephant in search of food pulled down their house in Upper Kusumita village under Palasapanga forest section and Sadar forest range in Keonjhar district, late Tuesday night. The survivors were identified as Raibari Munda (55) and her eight-month-old grandson Sushant Munda in Kusumita village. On being informed, Forest officials and members of the elephant squad rushed to the spot. They rescued the injured duo and rushed them to the district headquarters hospital in Keonjhar for treatment. The incident sparked panic among the tribal villagers as they urged the Forest department personnel to protect them from the wrath of elephants who frequently stray into the village. Forest officials also alerted the people and monitored the movement of the elephants.

Sources said a 26-member elephant herd strayed into Kusumita village in search of food, Tuesday night. A tusker of the herd while roaming pulled down the mud wall of Mathia Munda’s house. As a result, the mud wall fell on the woman and her grandson who were in their sleep. Hearing their screams and that of the villagers, the tusker fled the place. The health condition of the woman and her grandson is stated to be stable after they were administered treatment, Sadar forest range officer, Ajit Das, said.

Sources said that the herd has migrated to the area from Raikala reserve forest in Nayagarh and has caused extensive damage in last two days to crops and properties in nearby Kusumita and adjoining villages. There is widespread dissatisfaction among the people with the Forest Department’s inability to protect people. Elephants regularly stray into the villages and destroy the mud houses of the poor to eat the rice and paddy stored in their homes. People have been demanding for immediate financial assistance and rehabilitation of the affected families.