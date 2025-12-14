Nayagarh: A woman has been detained for allegedly strangling her husband to death in Puaniyan village under Khalisahi panchayat in the Khandapada police station area of Nayagarh district, police said Sunday.

According to reports, a woman allegedly strangled her husband to death Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Alok Mahapatra, a resident of Puaniyan village. Sources said Alok had married the accused woman about six months ago in the Jatni police station area.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the couple frequently quarrelled over domestic issues and that tensions between them had intensified in recent days. It is alleged that late Saturday night, while Alok was asleep, his wife strangled him, leading to his death.

The incident came to light after family members and neighbours found Alok lying unconscious and alerted the authorities. On receiving information, Khandapada police rushed to the spot, detained the accused woman and began questioning her.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact motive and circumstances behind the murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal procedures are underway. Police said no official statement has been issued yet as the investigation is ongoing.