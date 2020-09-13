Ganjam: Unidentified miscreants allegedly killed a woman in Malaspadar area under Bhanjanagar police limits in Ganjam district, Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jyotsna Rani Sahu, wife of Prasant Kumar.

Sources said that Jyotsna was drying clothes on the rooftop of her house in the wee hours of Sunday when some unidentified miscreants climbed up to the terrace and suddenly attacked her with sharp weapons.

Also Read: Orange, yellow warnings for several districts of Odisha: IMD

When Jyotsna shouted for help, the miscreants managed to flee from the spot. However, hearing Jyotsna’s screams her family members rushed to the rooftop and found her profusely bleeding.

They immediately called an ambulance and took her to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, Jyotsna died from excessive blood loss.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. Police also sent the body for post mortem.

Police is trying to identify the reason behind the attack.

While a probe regarding the case has been initiated, the reason behind the attack remains unknown.

PNN