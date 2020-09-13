Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of September 14.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Odisha.

IMD has issued both orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of September 14. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange warning (be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Nuapada.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha.

PNN