Puri: A woman was allegedly abducted and gangraped by four persons identified as police personnel inside a police quarter in this pilgrim temple town Monday evening.

Police said the woman lodged a complaint saying a man, who identified himself as a police personnel, offered her a lift in his car while she was waiting at a bus stand in Nimapara town.

“I was on my way from Bhubaneswar to my village at Kakatpur. I believed him and accepted the lift,” the woman told reporters outside Kumbharpada police station where she filed her complaint. She found three other men in the car after she got into it, the woman said.

“Instead of taking me towards Kakatpur, they took me to Puri town. The four took me to a house where two of them raped me while two others left after closing the door from outside,” the victim claimed. The house was a police quarter near Jhadeswari Club this town.

The victim, during the sexual assault, could grab the wallet of one of the accused and the photo-identity card and Aadhaar card of his was recovered from it, the police said. Acting on that the police launched a manhunt and nabbed all the four accused. One of the four has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Sethi, the senior most policeman among the four nabbed.

Puri SP Uma Shankar Das said also said that the victim and the main accused, Sethi have been sent for medical examination.

The woman also said that two of the accused waited outside, while two others including Sethi raped her. After committing the gruesome act, three of the police personnel bolted the door from outside and left. The woman then managed to attract the attention of a passerby who opened the door.

The victim then took the wallet of Sethy and walked to Kumbharpada police station. She alleged that she was again harassed as the lady ASI in duty was reluctant to entertain her complaint as policemen were involved.

PNN & Agencies