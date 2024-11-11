Nilagiri: A woman was allegedly raped in her residence at Dhobashila panchayat area under this block in Balasore district in the absence of her husband, sources said Sunday. According to sources, the husband of the victim is working outside the state. Taking advantage of this, the accused, identified as Akash Bindhani, 41, entered her house at midnight of November 7 and committed the crime. Repeated prayers of the woman to not commit anything wrong with her went unheeded by the accused. When the woman started shouting, Akash threatened her by placing a dagger on her neck and raped her. After committing the crime, the accused threatened the woman of killing her if she discloses the matter before anybody. When the woman narrated her ordeal before her husband and the villagers, a meeting was convened. However, Akash skipped the meeting and, instead, threatened the villagers.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint with Nilagiri police who detained the accused and registered a case (No 346/24) before initiating an investigation. On the other hand, the wife of the accused also lodged a counter-complaint with the police against the victim’s uncle-in-law for allegedly molesting her. A separate case (No 347/24) was registered at the police station and the accused was also detained by the police. Meanwhile, a medical examination of both the accused was conducted Sunday, said the police.