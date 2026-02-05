MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: An early-morning robbery here has raised questions over the safety and security of citizens as some miscreants looted gold jewellery from an elderly woman at gunpoint in Gadasahi area under Nayapalli police limits, Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Indumati Baliarsingh, 62, was returning home after completing her daily chores around 5:30 am when an armed robber appeared from behind and pointed a gun at her head. The robber asked her to hand over all the gold ornaments she was wearing. A terrified Indumati gave all of her gold ornaments to the miscreant. Before anybody could catch the robber, he locked the door of the house and fled the spot.

Locals have expressed concern over the incident that spread panic in the area. “The robbers are now active in broad daylight. If these incidents continue, we have to think twice before stepping out,” said a local. The family members have lodged a complaint in this regard at Nayapalli police station. “We have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter. The miscreant will be nabbed soon,” said Nayapalli police officials.