Bhubaneswar: A court in Bhubaneswar has sentenced a woman to life in jail for killing her female friend seven years ago.

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Himanshu Sekhar Mallick, convicted Anisha Mitra for the murder of her roommate Alakananda Das.

The court delivered the judgment Friday based on the statements of 10 witnesses and other documents along with scientific evidence, an official said.

According to the prosecution, the murder took place January 19, 2019, at a rented house in Gouri Nagar under Lingaraj police station area in Bhubaneswar.

Das and Mitra had been staying together for a long time. Mitra slit Das’s throat with the help of a kitchen knife.

During the investigation, it was found that Mitra was strongly opposed to Das’s marriage and had insisted that she cancel it. The convict allegedly feared that their friendship would break if Das got married, police said.

The incident had sparked statewide outrage after reports emerged that a woman had killed her female roommate over a marriage dispute.

PTI