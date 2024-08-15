Rourkela: At least two persons, a pregnant woman and her minor son were crushed to death after a tusker pulled down the mud wall of their house at Balijhudi village under Barsuan forest range and Koira block in Sundargarh district, late Tuesday night. The tusker which had got separated from its herd strayed into the village and pulled down their house.

The deceased were identified as a four-month pregnant woman Sukanti Bhogta and her son Shukunath Bhogta, 8, in the village. The woman’s three daughters who were sleeping with them had a close shave but sustained critical injuries after the mud wall came crashing on them. Sukanti was sleeping with her four children inside with her husband away in Bangalore for work. Meanwhile, the tusker which had made life miserable for all, including the forest officials for the last couple of months, approached her house and pulled down the wall in search of food.