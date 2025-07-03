New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman and her teenage son were found murdered inside their locked home in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Wednesday night, police said. A 24-year-old former shop assistant, reportedly upset over a scolding, has been arrested for the double murder.

The victims were identified as Ruchika Sewani and her 14-year-old son Krish Sewani, a Class 10 student. Ruchika co-owned a garment shop in Lajpat Nagar market with her husband Kuldeep Sewani.

Police said Kuldeep alerted them around 9:43pm after repeated calls to his wife and son went unanswered. He also noticed blood stains on the gate and chairs outside their flat, which was locked from inside. A police team led by the Station House Officer broke open the door and discovered the two bodies.

The accused, Mukesh, hails from Hajipur in Bihar and worked as both a driver and shop assistant at the Sewani family’s store. He had been living in Amar Colony.

During initial questioning, Mukesh reportedly confessed to killing the mother and son, stating that a recent reprimand by Ruchika triggered his rage. Police are investigating the timeline and circumstances of the attack, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

