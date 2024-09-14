Bhubaneswar: A 23-year-old woman was found dead in a rented flat under Khandagiri police limits Friday. Police suspect the woman had been murdered. The deceased was identified as Jyotirekha Parida, a native Damanjodi in Koraput district. She was staying in a live-in relationship with a man, identified as Priyaranjan Patra, who was not to be found when the police recovered her body. “His (Priyaranjan’s) disappearing act has made him our prime suspect,” said IIC Khandagiri Abhimanyu Das.

A source in the Khandagiri Police said neighbours in the apartment discovered a putrid smell emanating from Jyotirekha’s flat early Friday. “As no one responded to repeated knockings on the flat’s door, it had to be broken open by members of the housing society. They then discovered the woman’s body lying on a wooden table,” said the source. The Khandagiri police said no suicide note was found in the flat during searches. It said that Priyaranjan’s mobile phone was switched off when the investigators attempted to reach out to him.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s parents have alleged that their daughter had been murdered by Priyaranjan. Father of the deceased told the police that in February this year, his daughter had eloped with Priyaranjan who was assisted by two of his friends. “Few days later, their relationship came under severe strain owing to personal issues. Priyanjana even threatened to kill my daughter and bury her,” he alleged. He told the police that he then took matters ‘lightly’ as he thought it could be a regular affair in the newly settled couple’s life. The Khandagiri police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. The police have learnt that Priyaranjan hails from Ganjam district. “We have registered a case against Priyaranjan on a complaint by the deceased’s parents. A hunt is on for the suspect,” Das added.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP