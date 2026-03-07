Rourkela: The body of a young woman was recovered under suspicious circumstances near a school in Rourkela Friday morning, raising suspicion of murder.

Police recovered the body from bushes near an upper primary school at Saw Mill Chhak under the Brahmanitarang police station limits.

The woman is believed to be around 25 years old, but her identity had not been established till late evening when this report came in. According to sources, residents spotted the body lying near the school at around 7:30 am and alerted the police.

A police team, along with a scientific team and a sniffer dog squad, reached the spot and began an investigation. A case (35/26) has been registered.

The body has been sent to the mortuary of Rourkela Government Hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, police suspect that the incident may be a premeditated murder and further investigation is underway.