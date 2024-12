Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Friday granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his movie ‘Pushpa 2’ in Hyderabad last week.

The HC order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court.

Arjun was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda here following the remand, amid tight security arrangements.

PTI