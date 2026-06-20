Patnagarh: Tension gripped Saora Pada under Patnagarh NAC in Odisha’s Balangir district Saturday after a woman allegedly died due to loud music from a DJ vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Lochana Bahu, a resident of the locality.

According to reports, alleging that excessive noise from DJ vehicle led to her death, family members and residents staged a protest by placing her body on the Patnagarh-Kantabanji main road and demanding compensation.

The road blockade disrupted vehicular movement, leaving vehicles stranded on both sides of the route.

Police reached the spot after being informed and were trying to persuade the protesters to withdraw the blockade.

Further details are awaited.