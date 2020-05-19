Baripada: Irate women Monday barged into the office of the district Collector of Mayurbhanj and ransacked properties in the office.

A scuffle ensued between them and the security personnel before the incident. The agitating women wanted to meet the Collector and enquire him on the progress made by the administration in DNA test regarding the baby swapping case.

The security personnel tried to stop them which led to a scuffle and altercation. They even scuffled with the assistant Collector who was trying to placate them. Some women kicked the door of the Collector’s chamber and broke its glass panes.

On being informed, SP Smit Parmar reached the spot with two platoons of police force and picked up the agitating women in two buses.

The incident is fallout of alleged baby swapping at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital in this town May 5. Two women of Shyamakhunta block in the district having same name had given birth to two sons at the hospital.

However, baby boy of Brajamohan Singh (father of one of the babies) was allegedly handed over to Kartik Singh (father of one of the babies) by the hospital authorities. Another baby, who was admitted to Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital as his condition deteriorated after delivery, died May 11.

PNN