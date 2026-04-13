New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the Parliament is close to creating “new history” when the Women’s Reservation Act will be amended this week for its implementation in 2029.

Addressing a conference of women here, ahead of a three-day special sitting of Parliament, where the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is expected to be amended, Modi also said that when the law was introduced in 2023, it was passed unanimously by all parties and there was a collective demand for its implementation by 2029.

He said the Opposition, in particular, strongly emphasised the need to ensure the bill is implemented by 2029.

“Our country’s Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realise the visions of the past; that will fulfil the resolutions of the future. A resolve for an India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not merely a slogan, but a natural part of our work culture, our decision-making process,” he said at the conference named as the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’.

PTI