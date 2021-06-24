New Delhi: ‘Azad Jammu & Kashmir’ (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has claimed that he was asked to remove the word ‘Azad’ from ‘AJK’, besides making it clear that he will not allow ‘AJK’ to become a province of Pakistan.

He said the ‘AJK’ Assembly has been established after a lot of efforts and any conspiracy to make it a province of Pakistan will not be tolerated.

He said that love and affection for Pakistan “is in our blood”, but no department above the ‘AJK’ government will be acceptable to them and only they will decide the future of Kashmir.

“We will sacrifice our lives but will not allow ‘AJK’ to become a province of Pakistan,” Haider said.

“We do not want to say things which would affect Pakistan’s interests, and that is why we are silent,” he said.

He also alleged that the Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs had approached him with an offer of Rs 5 billion for ‘AJK’, but there should be no checks and balances on its project by either the ‘AJK’ government or any officer, nor anyone will be allowed to visit the projects and if any one dares, he will be taken to task.

Haider also alleged that today they say “India is very strong, forget Kashmir, and let us look for something else”.

“How will we forget Kashmir and why? Who are you to ask us to forget those who were buried under the flags of Pakistan; we will neither forget them and nor will we allow anyone to forget,” he said.

He also lambasted Pakistan’s ruling PTI government, and said that that what difference would remain between Imran Khan and Narendra Modi if the PTI snatched power in ‘AJK’ through bullying.

India and Pakistan’s position is not the same on the Kashmir issue and it should not be considered the same, he said.

Haider also criticised Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for concocting that he has a solution for Kashmir after the OIC meet.

“How could he decide the fate of Kashmiris single-handedly without involving the Kashmiris? Kashmiris will not accept any dictation and the fate of Kashmir could be decided only with the will and wish of the people of Kashmir as per the resolution of the UN,” Haider said.

IANS