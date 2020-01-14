Jaleswar: Even as movement of trains between Khurda and Kharagpur line is increasing, work on a third rail track on Kharagpur-Ranital route under Kharagpur railway division has already started, a report said.

Now that, the second phase of laying rail tracks is underway, it is scheduled to be completed in four phases by the end of 2021. About 125 trains run everyday between Kharagpur-Bhadrak and at least one train passes in every ten minutes, railway sources informed.

Keeping the exigencies in mind, South Eastern Railway (SER) had chalked out plans to lay third rail track on Kharagpur-Ranital route, the budget of which was presented in FY 2018-19 for approval.

A budget of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the project. Meanwhile, first phase of track work from Kharagpur to Belda is almost complete and second phase will continue from Belda to Basta. However, laying of rail tracks from Basta to Khantapada and Khantapada to Ranital will start in the third and fourth phases.

PNN