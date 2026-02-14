Bhubaneswar: Redevelopment work at 57 railway stations across Odisha is progressing under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Union Railway Ministry informed the Parliament. Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi sought details on the redevelopment of Balasore railway station and other stations in his constituency under the scheme.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said redevelopment of Balasore station is progressing at a fast pace. He added that the design process is consultative, incorporating suggestions from MPs and public feedback. According to the minister’s reply, 57 stations in Odisha, including Balasore and Jaleswar, have been identified for development under the scheme. Nationwide, more than 1,300 stations are being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to provide improved and modern passenger amenities.