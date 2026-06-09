Aul(Kendrapara): A worker died of suspected suffocation while cleaning a well, and two others who tried to rescue him were in critical condition in Odisha’s Kendrapara Tuesday.

The deceased worker was identified as Parikhita Singh of Demal village. The two others who attempted to rescue him were identified as Chittaranjan Samal and his son, Ramesh Samal, of Manpur.

The incident occurred at Manpur village under Aul police limits.

According to local sources, Parikshit first climbed down the well but became unconscious after suffocating inside. When he failed to come out, Chittaranjan entered the well to rescue him, but also lost consciousness. Ramesh then went in to save his father and likewise collapsed inside the well.

Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued two workers before shifting to the Aul Community Health Centre. Fire services personnel later reached the site and pulled out the third worker from the well.

Doctors at the health centre declared Parikshit dead. Chittaranjan and Ramesh were later shifted to Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.