Joda: With the state government set to auction 20 iron ore and manganese mining circles in Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts, thousands of workers engaged in the sector fear losing their jobs.

AITUC’s state-level general secretary Maheswar Rout said the state government has started the leasing process of 20 mines in Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts while these mines will be closed March.

He also said that a new leaseholder to operate their mines is required to get statutory clearances such as environment and consent to operate under multiple forests and mining Acts.

He pointed out that the new leaseholders will take several months to obtain mandatory clearances. As a result, the labourers may lose their jobs till the new leaseholders start mining operations, added Rout.

Members of the labour union said before auctioning the mines, the government should think of rehabilitating the workers related to mining activities. There is no provision for reappointing workers in the mines after auctions.

According to the notification— SL Mines, Rungta Mines, Sizharuddin Mines and KJS Ahluwalia Mines which would go under the hammer. More than thousands of labourers work in these mines.

However, the workers who are working under the existing lease holding companies are worried fearing job losses in case the new leaseholders get rid of them.

As the state government has not set particular guidelines to protect the employment of the mineworkers, the workers are jittery.

Labour Union leaders demanded that the government should pay the mining labourers remuneration till the fresh leaseholders start mining activities.

“The AITUC demanded that the government ensure that the working labourers in operating mines and closed mines, drivers and helpers of mineral transporting vehicles are re-engaged in the leased out mines otherwise they will protest over the issue before the secretariat in Bhubaneswar January 20,” said Maheswar Rout, state secretary of AITUC.

Tribals of Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts primarily depend on mines and mines related transportation for their livelihood. The locals have deployed their trucks and dumpers in the mines by taking loans from banks.

More than 50 lakh trucks are deployed in mining activities in the two districts. Freezing of mines will affect the livelihood of locals both directly and indirectly.

Sources said, the state-owned mining companies like OMC and OMDC have been lying closed for the last six years as they could not get environment clearance. Thousands of labourers who worked in these mines have been waiting for re-employment.

After closure of mines from March 2020, lakhs of people in both the districts will be left jobless for several months while the economy of the districts will weaken.

According to Joda block Agricultural Department Officer Prafulla Kumar Pradhan, a total of 101 mines in both the districts have acquired agricultural land. The total agricultural land in both districts is limited to 12,320 hectares only.

From these land, 1000 hectares could be irrigated while 3000 hectares have been totally damaged due to adverse effect of mining activities, added Pradhan.

The figures show that the residents of both the districts have to choose their primary occupation mining jobs as there is no other alternatives left for them.

Labour union leaders suggested that the government come out with a clear cut policy for labourers in mineral bearing areas under such situations arising out of mines closure for longer period.