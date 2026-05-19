Berhampur: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik Tuesday targeted the state government over the law and order situation following the brutal public assault on a couple in Berhampur.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik alleged that Odisha is witnessing a horrifying state of anarchy, claiming that instead of BJP rule, the state appears to be under ‘goonda raj’ (rule of hooligans).

Patnaik termed the brutal public assault on the young man and woman in Berhampur, who were allegedly beaten nearly to death, as utterly inhuman. He further added that the attack has terrified and disturbed people across Odisha.

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Taking a dig at the state government, he wrote, “It seems that the BJP government has surrendered Odisha into the hands of criminals. The criminals are carrying out barbaric acts without any fear. Where is the police administration? Where is the rule of law? How much more will the BJP government endanger the safety of ordinary people by being engrossed in celebrations and festivities?”

The BJD supremo also questioned how much more embarrassment Odisha would have to face due to the government’s inaction. He asked the BJP-led state government to stop shielding criminals involved in various heinous crimes.

“A government cannot function through hollow claims alone; people need safety. Due to the deteriorating law-and-order situation and the rampant “goonda raj,” Odisha is being embarrassed across the country. The BJP government must stop shielding criminals and immediately take the strictest possible action against the culprits to ensure the safety and security of common people,” added Patnaik.

It is worth noting that one youth, identified as Umesh Rath, along with his female friend, was standing near an eatery at Giri Road in Berhampur Monday evening when some miscreants reached there and assaulted him mercilessly over past enmity. His female friend also suffered injuries when she tried to save Umesh. The video of this brutal attack soon went viral, drawing widespread concern over the law and order situation.