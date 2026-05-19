Bargarh: Farmers staged a protest outside the district collector’s office in Bargarh Tuesday over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement and “delays in issuance of tokens”.

Members of several farmer organisations joined the agitation under the banner of the ‘Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan‘. Protesters alleged that many farmers in the district are “yet to receive procurement tokens, while those who have received them were allotted lower quantities for paddy sale”.

Farmers claimed that problems witnessed since the beginning of procurement “remain unresolved”.

As part of the protest, farmers demonstrated in front of the collector’s office and cooked food near the premises.

Police personnel were deployed around the collector’s office to maintain law and order during the protest.