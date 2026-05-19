Chennai: Chennai Super Kings lost the match, with Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing down 181 at Chepauk Monday to seal a five-wicket win and leave CSK on the brink of elimination. But even after the result, the spotlight at the packed M. A. Chidambaram Stadium remained firmly on MS Dhoni.

For the first time in years, CSK’s final home game of the season carried the uncomfortable possibility that Chennai fans may have witnessed their last glimpse of Dhoni in yellow at Chepauk. There was no announcement, no farewell speech and no ceremonial send-off. Yet the atmosphere around the stadium felt unusually emotional, amid growing speculation that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter could be nearing the end of his journey with the franchise.

Dhoni, who has not featured in the playing XI this season, was present at the stadium on match day for the first time in IPL 2026, further fuelling speculation surrounding his future.

After the match, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming remained guarded when asked whether discussions had taken place with Dhoni regarding next season.

“No, we’re working through this one,” Fleming said.

Fleming acknowledged the growing chatter around Dhoni’s future but stressed that the former India captain continued to play a major role behind the scenes.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about it, but MS has been around a lot this year, which has been really important for the team, for a lot of young players and continuity,” Fleming said.

“So he’s been a big part. He hasn’t played, but he’s still had a big influence on the team.”

The defeat also confirmed another disappointing season for CSK, who are set to miss the IPL playoffs for a third straight year with one league game remaining.

Amid uncertainty surrounding Dhoni, Fleming strongly backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to continue leading the side despite criticism over the opener’s batting returns this season.

“I think Ruturaj can do more,” Fleming said.

“He’s done more in the past. He’s been a fine player at the top. He hasn’t produced the quantity of runs and the pace of runs that he’s done in his career. And that’s something that he will address.”

Gaikwad’s slow start against SRH once again raised questions over his approach in the powerplay, though Fleming insisted the young captain was still adapting to the enormous transition within the franchise after years under Dhoni’s leadership.

“It’s a big transition from having one of the best captains in the cricket scene running the franchise for such a long time to a new captain. So it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Fleming said.

Despite the disappointing campaign, Fleming said CSK had begun building for the future through the emergence of several young players who could become long-term assets for the franchise.