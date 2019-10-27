Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted working out in a gym that has gone viral. In a video posted by a fan of the Captain Cool, the 38-year-old can be seen doing chin-ups.

Here is the video that has surfaced on the internet:

Not too long ago, another video featuring Dhoni washing his new Jonga SUV along with his little daughter Ziva, went viral on social media. He had also turned up to the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi before that and witnessed firsthand India routing South Africa 3-0 in Tests.

Dhoni has taken a break from international cricket with the permission of the BCCI. The former captain joined his para-military regiment and where he spent 15 days in Kashmir serving the army like a commoner.

With talks surrounding Dhoni’s retirement, India coach Ravi Shastri broke his silence and said that half the people talking about Dhoni and his future cannot even tie their shoelaces.